ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Friday the 14th Muskingum County death from COVID-19.

This was an 86-year-old who died with COVID-19.

The Command Center also reported that 96 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are now 743 active cases of COVID-19 in the county and 19 current hospitalizations.

Muskingum County has seen a total of 2,148 cases of COVID-19 with 1,521 recovered cases.