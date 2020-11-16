Zanesville, Ohio: Trooper Scott Leach has been selected as 2020 Trooper of the Year at the Zanesville Highway Patrol Post. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles, “Trooper Leach exemplifies what it means to be a trooper and is a leader among his peers.”

Trooper Leach is a 2004 graduate of Maysville High School. In 2009, Leach graduated from the Russ College of Engineering-Ohio University. Trooper Leach joined the Patrol in 2018 as a member of the 165th Academy Class.

Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to the Zanesville patrol post. Sgt. Jirles says: “Trooper Leach was selected for the award by his peers. Scott’s commitment to his family, career, and work ethic are remarkable.”

On his time off, Scott enjoys; vehicle restoration, auto racing, Ohio State football and hiking. Scott has also been active volunteering in his community with the Philo School districts All Hands Food Distribution.

Trooper Leach and his fiancé, Tiffany Miller, make their home in Muskingum County.