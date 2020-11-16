Park National Bank Goes Drive-Thru and Appointment Due to COVID-19

As our state and country continue to see increases in COVID-19 cases, we want you to know our bank is prepared to continue serving you. The health and safety of our customers, associates and communities is always our top priority. As an essential financial services provider, we are committed to helping you on your financial journey and ensuring you have access to the banking services you need throughout the pandemic.Beginning Monday, November 16, we will serve customers in the drive-thru and by appointment. We are temporarily limiting lobby services in support of nationwide efforts to help reduce the spread of the virus.If you visit an office for an appointment, you will be required to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth at all times in keeping with state guidelines. We will provide a mask if you do not have one. To ensure your wellbeing, our bankers are following safety guidelines – including wearing masks – and our meeting spaces are equipped with Plexiglas dividers.We support our associates in taking care of themselves and those around them by observing COVID precautionary quarantine as directed by health officials. If an office must be temporarily closed while we arrange for substitute staffing or specialized sanitization services, we will work hard to reopen that location as quickly as safely possible. Please visit our website for the most up-to-date information about your local office.Contactless banking optionsPlease remember we offer many safe, secure and convenient alternatives to banking in person. Whether you prefer to bank online, over the phone, or at an office, we are ready to serve you.

At an office: Drive-thru, ATM, night drop depository, banking by appointment

On a mobile device or computer: Online banking, mobile banking app, ParkDirect personal banking app, live chat with a customer care specialist from our website, or email your local banker

By phone: Call your local banker or banking office, Telebank, text banking*, or call our Customer Care team (24 hours a day!)

If you haven’t done so, enroll in online banking and download our app. Our customer care specialists can get you set up any time of the day or night. You can reach them at 888-474-PARK or parknationalbank.com.We share your concern about the spread and impact of the coronavirus, and we want you to know we will continue to be here for you and our communities. If you have questions or concerns, our bankers are happy to speak with you. We’ll continue to monitor the situation closely, following guidance from state and local health officials, and share information with you on our website and through social media.