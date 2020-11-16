Library Holding Community Conversation

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Muskingum County Library System is holding a community conversation on the dangers of vaping.

The conversation is part of an ongoing series that started in August. Adult services director Erin Barlow has more on the event.

“It is the dangers of vaping. The health department has put together, kind of a task force, to make people more aware of the dangers and how to quit, how to notice if your teenager may be doing it, so they’re going to be presenting a pretty good discussion about that.”

The conversation will feature speakers who are experts on public health. Listeners will have to sign up beforehand.

“You can go online, you can register online, or you can give us a call and we can register for you. After the community conversation I know that the health department has some links and some numbers that you would be able to call for additional information.”

The conversation will be held on Thursday, November 19th at 6:30 pm.