Highway Trooper Named Trooper of the Year

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Trooper Scott Leach has been named the 2020 Trooper of the Year for the Zanesville highway Patrol Post.

The honor was voted to be given to him by his fellow troopers at the highway patrol. Leach considers it one of the highest honors he has received.

“It’s a great feeling really, especially when your peers choose you to be trooper of the year at the post level, because they’re the ones I work closely with. It’s a great honor, it really is. I wasn’t really expecting it. Every day I go out there and I just do the best I can and when I was notified that I would receive this award it was very humbling.”, Leach told reporters.

Leach says he did not become a trooper for the accolades. The idea of keeping his community safe is all the motivation he needs.

“I grew up in Zanesville, I’ve lived in Zanesville all my life and it feels good to work in my hometown. Serving the community, doing my part to make the motoring public safe. This career is very rewarding. I think having the opportunity to interact with the public and to try and make a difference.”, Leach said of the community.

Leach has been with the Zanesville post for two years and looks forward to many more years of service.