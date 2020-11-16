High Winds Knock Out Power

The high winds that blew thought Ohio Sunday knocked out power to a lot of area residents. American Electric Power is reporting that over 1500 customers are without service in Licking County, 591 are in the dark in Muskingum County, 239 in Coshocton County, 201 in Morgan County, 181 in Perry County, 6 in Noble County and 21 customers are without service in Guernsey County. A-E-P has issued restoration times.

Zanesville 11:59 Monday

Cambridge Noon Nov. 18

Crooksville 4:00 pm Monday

McConnelsville 5:00 pm Monday

Newark 10:00 pm Monday

Coshocton 10:00 pm Monday