ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Monday that 232 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This number breaks down as follows: 77 reported on 11/13, 64 reported on 11/14, and 91 reported on 11/15 .

There are now 466 active cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County, 17 current hospitalizations, and 13 deaths.

For more information, you can visit the Health Department’s website http://www.zmchd.org/coronavirus/