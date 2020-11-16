ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Catholic Social Services of Zanesville is holding its annual Pumpkin Cookie Sale and Basket of Love programs.

The Pumpkin Cookie Sale runs until Thanksgiving through Dooley’s Diner. Cookies must be ordered by Friday, November 20th.

“The sweet treats are made by Dooley’s Diner, and they are seven dollars a dozen. We’re gonna have them ready for Thanksgiving, they’re gonna be available the week of Thanksgiving, the 23rd through the 25th. The proceeds of this event go to help support our Pay-E program at Catholic Social Services”, regional director Dave Desender told WHIZ.

The Baskets of Love project is a mainstay for the organization. It directly impacts those most at need during the holiday season.

“The Baskets of Love is a local project we’re doing at our agency. Many of our clients don’t have a support network where they’re going to be sharing the holidays with their families and friends so what we do for the last twenty some years is we ask the community to donate laundry baskets filled with household items, things like tissues and toilet paper and soap and cleaning agents. Then what we do is we donate those to our clients we’ve identified as maybe being shut in.”, Desender added.

Participation in both programs can be brought about by calling the Catholic Social Services at their office number.