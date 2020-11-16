Carr Center Holding Giving Tuesday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Carr Center in Zanesville is holding its annual Giving Tuesday the first of December.

All proceeds from various charitable events go towards funding the Carr Center’s various programs. One way to participate is through a local car dealership.

“This year we have planned a couple of fundraisers, ways that the community can give back to us. We have partnered with Dutro Ford Lincoln Nissan in Downton Zanesville and they will be giving us a donation for every car sold from the beginning of November until Giving Tuesday, si it’s a really exciting partnership for us, they’re great supporters of the Carr Center.”, executive director Becky Clawson said.

If you’re not looking to get a car this holiday season there is also a cheaper and more practical way to give to the Carr Center.

“On actual giving Tuesday, if you want to order out dinner, Domino’s Pizza, all of their locations in Zanesville will be giving us a portion of their proceeds that day. So be sure to remember us after the hustle and bustle of Black Friday and Local Business Saturday and Cyber Monday you might be ready to just order out and have some pizza.”, Clawson continued.

Donations can also be made directly to the Carr Center from their website.