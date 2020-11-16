Bears activate Whitehair, Miller for game against Vikings

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears activated center Cody Whitehair from the reserve/COVID-19 list and running back Lamar Miller from the practice squad prior to their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Whitehair missed back-to-back games after suffering a calf injury in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was placed on the COVID list a week and a half ago.

Miller was Houston’s featured back for three years before a knee injury forced him to sit out last season. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018.

The 29-year-old Miller signed with New England prior to camp and was cut before the opener. He joined Chicago’s practice squad last month. And with David Montgomery sidelined because of a concussion, Miller was available against Minnesota.

The Bears also promoted offensive lineman Eric Kush and defensive tackle Daniel McCullers from the practice squad.

Minnesota was without tight end Irv Smith Jr. (groin) and cornerback Cameron Dantzler (concussion). Smith caught two touchdowns in last week’s win over Detroit. Dantzler missed his second consecutive game.

