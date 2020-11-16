Updated on Sunday, 15 November 2020 at 5:30 PM EST:

MONDAY: Partly sunny becoming mostly sunny with highs near 48°. West winds at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 34°. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs near 43°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 23°.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs near 42°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 28°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 56°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 41°.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs near 60°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 40°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 58°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows near 42°.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with highs near 62°.

DISCUSSION:

Strong winds will accompany a cold front moving through the region on Sunday. This cold front will bring cooler temperatures below average to start the work week. High pressure to the far southwest will bring sunshine throughout the day on Monday. Mostly sunny Monday but very cool only getting to 48 for the daytime high. Even cooler Tuesday in the low 40’s, another cold front brings some clouds and keeps temperatures about 10 degrees below average.

The middle of the week will be very chilly with highs in the mid to low 40’s. High pressure moves back in on Wednesday for lots of sunshine. A little more cloud cover to end the week and warming up into the upper 50’s. Temperatures returning to near 60 by Friday. Increasing cloud cover heading into next weekend.

