Zane State Students Feed Hungry

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Students from Zane State College teamed up with the Muskingum County Respite Center to provide a free meal to homeless and food scarce individuals.

The meal was held at Vineyard Church and was well attended. Respite Center manager and student Jill Sharrer tells us more about the Thanksgiving themed dinner.

“Today we are having our Thanksgiving dinner for people experiencing homelessness and people that need dinner before everybody else to start the holiday season off. We are serving people every half hour from eleven to two, we have carry out and delivery available today. We are also giving out blankets and coats and socks and things like that.”, Sharrer said.

The Zane State Social Work club sees it as very important to give back to the community with events like this. President of the club Dakota Burris tells us more.

“The social work club, we find a need in the community and we go out and we volunteer our time or donations. I think we had ten or twelve students here today, some have already left. They came early to help prepare, and some are doing various things such as to-go boxes or signing out the clothes. If there’s ever a need in the community you can reach out to Zane State social work club and we will definitely get with them.”, Burris told reporters.

The entities are also planning a Christmas event in December.