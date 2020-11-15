The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (60)
|6-0
|1548
|1
|2. Notre Dame (1)
|8-0
|1467
|2
|3. Ohio St. (1)
|3-0
|1445
|3
|4. Clemson
|7-1
|1355
|4
|5. Texas A&M
|5-1
|1240
|5
|6. Florida
|5-1
|1222
|6
|7. Cincinnati
|7-0
|1198
|7
|8. BYU
|8-0
|1094
|8
|9. Indiana
|4-0
|997
|10
|10. Wisconsin
|2-0
|950
|13
|11. Oregon
|2-0
|949
|11
|12. Miami
|7-1
|940
|9
|13. Georgia
|4-2
|824
|12
|14. Oklahoma St.
|5-1
|750
|14
|15. Coastal Carolina
|7-0
|557
|15
|15. Marshall
|7-0
|557
|16
|17. Iowa St.
|5-2
|498
|17
|18. Oklahoma
|5-2
|497
|18
|19. Northwestern
|4-0
|378
|23
|20. Southern Cal
|2-0
|377
|20
|21. Liberty
|8-0
|307
|22
|22. Texas
|5-2
|296
|21
|23. Auburn
|4-2
|187
|24
|24. Louisiana-Lafayette
|7-1
|177
|25
|25. Tulsa
|4-1
|155
|–
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona St. 9, Boise St. 6, San Jose St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1.
