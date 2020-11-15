The Top Twenty Five

Sports
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (60) 6-0 1548 1
2. Notre Dame (1) 8-0 1467 2
3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1445 3
4. Clemson 7-1 1355 4
5. Texas A&M 5-1 1240 5
6. Florida 5-1 1222 6
7. Cincinnati 7-0 1198 7
8. BYU 8-0 1094 8
9. Indiana 4-0 997 10
10. Wisconsin 2-0 950 13
11. Oregon 2-0 949 11
12. Miami 7-1 940 9
13. Georgia 4-2 824 12
14. Oklahoma St. 5-1 750 14
15. Coastal Carolina 7-0 557 15
15. Marshall 7-0 557 16
17. Iowa St. 5-2 498 17
18. Oklahoma 5-2 497 18
19. Northwestern 4-0 378 23
20. Southern Cal 2-0 377 20
21. Liberty 8-0 307 22
22. Texas 5-2 296 21
23. Auburn 4-2 187 24
24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 177 25
25. Tulsa 4-1 155

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona St. 9, Boise St. 6, San Jose St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1.

Avatar
Associated Press

