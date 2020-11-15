Newark Catholic volleyball comes up short in state semifinal

VANDALIA, Ohio – For Newark Catholic high school athletics, this weekend has been eventful, to say the very least.

Friday night, the Green Wave football team fell in a heartbreaker to warren John F. Kennedy in the state semifinals up in Massillon.

Saturday morning, on the opposite side of the state, the green wave volleyball team travelled to the Dayton suburb of Vandalia to compete in a state semifinal match up of their own, squaring off with defending state champion New Breman.

After a slow start, dropping the first two sets, the Green Wave came alive to take the third set by three points, 25 to 22.

Unfortunately, that would wake the Cardinals up as they dominate the fourth set and win the game three to one.

Newark Catholic finishes the season with a 20-6 record on the year.

