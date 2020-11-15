I-70 Westbound Closed in Zanesville After Semi Explosion

The Muskingum County Emergency Agency says I-70 westbound is closed after a semi-tractor trailer accident. It happened Sunday morning in the Zanesville city limits after the truck’s fuel tanks exploded near the 6th Street onramp. Executive Director Jeff Jadwin says the truck fuel tanks were ripped off after the explosion and fuel spilled onto the interstate. Jadwin says it was a US mail truck which is going to complicate the clean-up process. The driver was not hurt. Jadwin says traffic is being rerouted into the downtown which is complicated by Main Street being closed. Motorist are being asked to avoid the area until the situation is cleaned up.

The Highway Patrol is investigating a second accident in the westbound lanes of I-70 west of Zanesville just past the Licking County line in Muskingum County. A dispatcher says a semi is on it side blocking one lane of traffic is closed in Hopewell Township.