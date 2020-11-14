With a chance to win it at the end, Newark Catholic falls in the state semifinals

MASSILLON, Ohio- The end of the Division VII state semifinal game, between Newark Catholic and Warren JFK, was as exciting as it gets.

Down 20-6 with 80 seconds to go, Newark Catholic never quit and had a chance to win it in the final seconds.

A Hail Mary dropped to the ground in the end zone and the Green Wave saw their season come to an end in the state semifinals, falling 20-13.

The late rally by Newark Catholic started with a blocked punt that led to a touchdown. Cole Canter connected with Brandon Buchanon in the back of the end zone with under 30 seconds to play.

On the ensuing kick-off, Newark Catholic successfully recover the onside kick. Buchanon the hero once again, gave the Green Wave their chance at the Hail Mary.

With the loss, Newark Catholic finishes the season with a 7-4 record.