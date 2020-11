PREP FOOTBALL=

Cols. Walnut Ridge 14, Cols. Eastmoor 6

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division IV=

State Semifinal=

Mentor Lake Cath. 17, Bloom-Carroll 10

Van Wert 28, Cin. Wyoming 20

Division V=

State Semifinal=

Ironton 22, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 19

Kirtland 39, Tontogany Otsego 13

Division VI=

State Semifinal=

Coldwater 41, Columbus Grove 27

New Middletown Spring. 16, Beverly Ft. Frye 13

___

