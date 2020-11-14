Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Brashear 9, University Prep 8
Penn Charter 22, Germantown Academy 21
Upper Darby 28, Lower Merion 14
Westinghouse 36, Allderdice 20
Quarterfinal=
PIAA Class 1A=
Reynolds 19, Redbank Valley 14
PIAA Class 2A=
Southern Columbia 57, Richland 30
PIAA Class 3A=
Danville 42, Archbishop Carroll 21
PIAA Class 4A=
Oil City 28, Upper Moreland 27
PIAA Class 6A=
Central York 49, Delaware Valley 27
Erie McDowell def. Pittsburgh Central Catholic, forfeit
WPIAL Class 1A=
Championship=
Jeannette 45, Clairton 14
WPIAL Class 4A=
Championship=
Thomas Jefferson 35, Aliquippa 28, OT
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
