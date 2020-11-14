Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Brashear 9, University Prep 8

Penn Charter 22, Germantown Academy 21

Upper Darby 28, Lower Merion 14

Westinghouse 36, Allderdice 20

Quarterfinal=

PIAA Class 1A=

Reynolds 19, Redbank Valley 14

PIAA Class 2A=

Southern Columbia 57, Richland 30

PIAA Class 3A=

Danville 42, Archbishop Carroll 21

PIAA Class 4A=

Oil City 28, Upper Moreland 27

PIAA Class 6A=

Central York 49, Delaware Valley 27

Erie McDowell def. Pittsburgh Central Catholic, forfeit

WPIAL Class 1A=

Championship=

Jeannette 45, Clairton 14

WPIAL Class 4A=

Championship=

Thomas Jefferson 35, Aliquippa 28, OT

___

