Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press16

PREP FOOTBALL=

Brashear 9, University Prep 8

Penn Charter 22, Germantown Academy 21

Upper Darby 28, Lower Merion 14

Westinghouse 36, Allderdice 20

Quarterfinal=

PIAA Class 1A=

Reynolds 19, Redbank Valley 14

PIAA Class 2A=

Southern Columbia 57, Richland 30

PIAA Class 3A=

Danville 42, Archbishop Carroll 21

PIAA Class 4A=

Oil City 28, Upper Moreland 27

PIAA Class 6A=

Central York 49, Delaware Valley 27

Erie McDowell def. Pittsburgh Central Catholic, forfeit

WPIAL Class 1A=

Championship=

Jeannette 45, Clairton 14

WPIAL Class 4A=

Championship=

Thomas Jefferson 35, Aliquippa 28, OT

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

No. 25 La-Lafayette wins Sun Belt West, beats South Alabama

Associated Press

Tiger’s quest for sixth Masters title will have to wait

Associated Press

Swimmer Ryan Lochte miffed at his times in return to racing

Associated Press