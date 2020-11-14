Local Group Holds Veteran Ceremony

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Military Appreciation Group held a ceremony this morning to present handmade quilts to area veterans.

The ceremony was held outdoors at Green Valley Golf Course. Barbara Bogart is the chairwoman of the group and spoke to the importance of the ceremony.

“This is very close to my heart, this is very important to me. I’m very involved in it, and this year so many events have had to be cancelled because of the virus. I have seen so much disappointment in these veterans when these events have been cancelled.”

The local JROTC was in attendance to play the national anthem. Bogart made sure to plan the event so that it could be safely attended by all who were invited.

“I have a wonderful group of people to help me, if it hadn’t been for them this could not have happened. I started making phone calls, talking to people. I got approval of the health department. I found a way to do this outside, we only have the absolute essential people here that needed to be here.”, Bogart told reporters.

After the ceremony Bogart went with other volunteers to deliver quilts to veterans in nursing homes.