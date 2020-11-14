Jaycees Hold Annual C-Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Jaycees Club held its annual C-Day today in conjunction with WHIZ.

The purpose of the day is to collect canned foods, clothing and toys to help during the holiday season. Jaycees member Mike Fulmer tells us more about the day.

“We’re just getting started, so it’s kind of slow right now. But usually around ten o’clock or so the phones start to pick up and we get pretty busy.”

C-Day has been a Jaycees tradition for over fifty years. Fulmer knows that it isn’t possible without the help of the public.

“I just wanna thank everybody, WHIZ for starters, for letting us come up and take over the phones for a morning. I also wanna thank the community, anybody that calls in and donates. It’s going to the Salvation Army, it’s going to a great cause, they’re gonna take that and put it to good use. Whatever you don’t think you have a use for, somebody else can get a good use out of that.”, Fulmer continued.

All donations were dropped off to the Salvation Army at noon.