Weekend’s Time Schedule

No. 2 Notre Dame at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

No. 6 Florida vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech, Noon

No. 10 Indiana at Michigan State, Noon

No. 11 Oregon at Washington State, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

No. 16 Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee, Noon

No. 19 SMU at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

No. 20 USC at Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

No. 22 Liberty vs. Western Carolina, Noon

No. 23 Northwestern at Purdue, 5 p.m.

No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette vs. South Alabama, 2 p.m.

The Masters

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at New England, 8:20 p.m.

The Masters