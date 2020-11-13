Muskingum Co. is preparing for holidays with different display this year

ZANESVILLE – Because of COVID-19, the standard Miracle on Main Street will not be held. Instead, a virtual program will be offered which will demonstrate all of the hard work and preparation that goes into decorating the county.

“So, we thought we’d do a different approach this year and do a behind the scenes which we’ve never covered before and I think you’ll really find it interesting. We’re also going to talk to Dan Long whose our I-T guy and some of our guys in maintenance and you will not believe the amount of hours and the work and the planning that they do to come out (and) string the lights, get the trees put up, where we store all of that so we just thought it would maybe be an inside look and a different approach to it this year,” Muskingum County Commissioner Cindy Cameron said.

The COVID pandemic has made this a strange and long year for many people. Cameron says doing just a little something to spread holiday cheer is important.

“Hopefully 2021 is right around the corner and it will bring some good things and even though it has been a hard year for many people and local businesses, that’s what we want to try to say. We have tried to help them – the city, Genesis, the Health Department; everyone’s trying to pull together here and we don’t want the message to be down and out. There are good things to celebrate. We are getting better. We hope our numbers get better. We are just trying to encourage people (that) we have to stay upbeat. We’ve got to do this together and try to stay healthy,” Cameron said.

Cameron does not know the date and time of the virtual event at this time but she said that information will be available next week.