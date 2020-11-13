PREP FOOTBALL=

Allentown Central Catholic 38, Bethlehem Catholic 17

Bethlehem Freedom 37, Easton 7

Bishop Shanahan 35, Lansdale Catholic 0

Conestoga Valley 21, Daniel Boone 7

Cumberland Valley 24, Cedar Cliff 20

Fairview 30, Franklin 3

Garnet Valley 44, Ridley 0

Haverford 27, Conestoga 14

Line Mountain 42, Mifflinburg 34

Marple Newtown 21, Radnor 14

Neshaminy 62, Central Bucks South 27

New Hope-Solebury 23, Council Rock South 8

Northern York 34, Palmyra 27

Northwestern Lehigh def. Wilson, forfeit

Penncrest 42, Harriton 8

Perkiomen Valley 35, Quakertown 28

Phoenixville 20, Pottstown 13

Pine Grove 25, Columbia 0

State College 45, Hollidaysburg 21

Strath Haven 27, Springfield Delco 7

Tunkhannock 41, Honesdale 20

Twin Valley 28, Fleetwood 24

Upper Merion 38, Muhlenberg 7

Waynesboro 14, Susquehanna Township 7

William Tennent 28, Conwell Egan 22

Quarterfinal=

PIAA Class 1A=

Bishop Guilfoyle 48, Homer-Center 13

Steelton-Highspire 39, Old Forge 36

PIAA Class 2A=

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 26, Camp Hill 14

Wilmington 56, Chestnut Ridge 29

PIAA Class 3A=

Bedford 34, Hickory 17

Wyomissing 47, Lakeland 0

PIAA Class 4A=

Jersey Shore 26, Crestwood 14

Lampeter-Strasburg 20, ELCO 3

PIAA Class 5A=

Erie Cathedral Prep def. Wyoming Valley West, forfeit

Governor Mifflin def. Warwick, forfeit

Upper Dublin 29, Rustin 8

PIAA Class 6A=

Souderton 31, Pennridge 17

WPIAL Class 3A=

Championship=

Central Valley 35, Elizabeth Forward 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Claysburg-Kimmel vs. Glendale, ccd.

Everett vs. Central Martinsburg, ccd.

Forest Hills vs. Cambria Heights, ccd.

Greater Johnstown vs. Bishop McCort, ccd.

Juniata Valley vs. Tussey Mountain, ccd.

Lebanon vs. Cedar Crest, ccd.

Richland vs. Westmont Hilltop, ccd.

Williamsburg vs. Moshannon Valley, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/