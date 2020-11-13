PREP FOOTBALL=
Cin. Western Hills 20, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0
Sherwood Fairview def. Defiance Tinora, forfeit
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
State Championship=
Cin. St. Xavier 44, Pickerington Cent. 3
Division II=
State Semifinal=
Akr. Hoban 28, Avon 14
Massillon 14, Cin. La Salle 10
Division III=
State Semifinal=
Chardon 47, Tiffin Columbian 7
Cols. DeSales 23, Kettering Alter 13
Division VII=
State Semifinal=
New Bremen 28, Lima Cent. Cath. 26
Warren JFK 20, Newark Cath. 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Please follow and like us: