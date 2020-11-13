PREP FOOTBALL=

Cin. Western Hills 20, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0

Sherwood Fairview def. Defiance Tinora, forfeit

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

State Championship=

Cin. St. Xavier 44, Pickerington Cent. 3

Division II=

State Semifinal=

Akr. Hoban 28, Avon 14

Massillon 14, Cin. La Salle 10

Division III=

State Semifinal=

Chardon 47, Tiffin Columbian 7

Cols. DeSales 23, Kettering Alter 13

Division VII=

State Semifinal=

New Bremen 28, Lima Cent. Cath. 26

Warren JFK 20, Newark Cath. 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/