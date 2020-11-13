PREP FOOTBALL=

Allentown Central Catholic 38, Bethlehem Catholic 17

Bethlehem Freedom 37, Easton 7

Bishop Shanahan 35, Lansdale Catholic 0

Conestoga Valley 21, Daniel Boone 7

Fairview 30, Franklin 3

Garnet Valley 44, Ridley 0

Neshaminy 62, Central Bucks South 27

New Hope-Solebury 23, Council Rock South 8

Northern York 34, Palmyra 27

Northwestern Lehigh def. Wilson, forfeit

Penncrest 42, Harriton 8

Phoenixville 20, Pottstown 13

Pine Grove 25, Columbia 0

Strath Haven 27, Springfield Delco 7

William Tennent 28, Conwell Egan 22

Quarterfinal=

PIAA Class 3A=

Wyomissing 47, Lakeland 0

PIAA Class 4A=

Jersey Shore 26, Crestwood 14

Lampeter-Strasburg 20, ELCO 3

PIAA Class 5A=

Erie Cathedral Prep def. Wyoming Valley West, forfeit

Governor Mifflin def. Warwick, forfeit

PIAA Class 6A=

Souderton 31, Pennridge 17

WPIAL Class 3A=

Championship=

Central Valley 35, Elizabeth Forward 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Claysburg-Kimmel vs. Glendale, ccd.

Everett vs. Central Martinsburg, ccd.

Forest Hills vs. Cambria Heights, ccd.

Juniata Valley vs. Tussey Mountain, ccd.

Lebanon vs. Cedar Crest, ccd.

Richland vs. Westmont Hilltop, ccd.

