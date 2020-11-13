PREP FOOTBALL=
Allentown Central Catholic 38, Bethlehem Catholic 17
Bethlehem Freedom 37, Easton 7
Bishop Shanahan 35, Lansdale Catholic 0
Conestoga Valley 21, Daniel Boone 7
Fairview 30, Franklin 3
Garnet Valley 44, Ridley 0
Neshaminy 62, Central Bucks South 27
New Hope-Solebury 23, Council Rock South 8
Northern York 34, Palmyra 27
Northwestern Lehigh def. Wilson, forfeit
Penncrest 42, Harriton 8
Phoenixville 20, Pottstown 13
Pine Grove 25, Columbia 0
Strath Haven 27, Springfield Delco 7
William Tennent 28, Conwell Egan 22
Quarterfinal=
PIAA Class 3A=
Wyomissing 47, Lakeland 0
PIAA Class 4A=
Jersey Shore 26, Crestwood 14
Lampeter-Strasburg 20, ELCO 3
PIAA Class 5A=
Erie Cathedral Prep def. Wyoming Valley West, forfeit
Governor Mifflin def. Warwick, forfeit
PIAA Class 6A=
Souderton 31, Pennridge 17
WPIAL Class 3A=
Championship=
Central Valley 35, Elizabeth Forward 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Claysburg-Kimmel vs. Glendale, ccd.
Everett vs. Central Martinsburg, ccd.
Forest Hills vs. Cambria Heights, ccd.
Juniata Valley vs. Tussey Mountain, ccd.
Lebanon vs. Cedar Crest, ccd.
Richland vs. Westmont Hilltop, ccd.
