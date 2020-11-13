PREP FOOTBALL=
Northern York 34, Palmyra 27
Northwestern Lehigh def. Wilson, forfeit
Strath Haven 27, Springfield Delco 7
Quarterfinal=
PIAA Class 5A=
Erie Cathedral Prep def. Wyoming Valley West, forfeit
Governor Mifflin def. Warwick, forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Claysburg-Kimmel vs. Glendale, ccd.
Everett vs. Central Martinsburg, ccd.
Forest Hills vs. Cambria Heights, ccd.
Juniata Valley vs. Tussey Mountain, ccd.
Lebanon vs. Cedar Crest, ccd.
Richland vs. Westmont Hilltop, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
