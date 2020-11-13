PREP FOOTBALL=

Northern York 34, Palmyra 27

Northwestern Lehigh def. Wilson, forfeit

Strath Haven 27, Springfield Delco 7

Quarterfinal=

PIAA Class 5A=

Erie Cathedral Prep def. Wyoming Valley West, forfeit

Governor Mifflin def. Warwick, forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Claysburg-Kimmel vs. Glendale, ccd.

Everett vs. Central Martinsburg, ccd.

Forest Hills vs. Cambria Heights, ccd.

Juniata Valley vs. Tussey Mountain, ccd.

Lebanon vs. Cedar Crest, ccd.

Richland vs. Westmont Hilltop, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/