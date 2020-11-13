Animal Shelter Society is conducting its virtual auction

ZANESVILLE – The virtual auction is part of the Society’s Barktoberfest event. The auction began on Thursday and there are still twenty different items available for bidders.

“We have a lot of things that are available; some unique things. Probably one of the biggest items going right now is the Bernie Kosar autographed jersey that was donated by Rob and Susan Schaer. So, this is actually the first event that we’ve actually been able to have since COVID besides our golf outing. You know, we’ve tried to adjust and keep our staff and our community safe so it’s all going virtual. You can go and bid until 9’o clock Sunday evening,” Animal Shelter Society Board Member April Cohagen – Gibson said.

With Veterans Day being earlier this week, the Shelter Society is running an adoption special until 4:00 PM Saturday to show their appreciation for residents who have served.

“Senior dogs; that’s seven years old and older are half-priced for a veteran coming in and somebody needing a support animal. Also the cats; we have several sponsored cats that we will utilize for that program as well so we encourage veterans to go on the Animal Shelter Society. Org page and pick out a dog or stop by our shelter,” Cohagen – Gibson said.

The items for the auction can be viewed and bids can be placed on the Animal Shelter Society’s web page.