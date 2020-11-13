FRIDAY 11/13:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Touch Cooler. High 53°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Cold & Frosty. Low 25°

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower Late. High 53°

DISCUSSION:

A weak cold front will bring more clouds to the region as we end the work week. A very slight chance of a stray shower will be possible across our northern counties this morning, otherwise, most of the region will be dry today. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50s this afternoon.

Skies will begin to become mostly clear during the overnight, and it will be colder, with lows in the mid 20s.

Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies, and highs back into the lower 50s. A stray shower chance returns late in the afternoon into the evening.

More rain will move in Saturday night into the day on Sunday as another cold front arrives. Temperatures will see a bump on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Behind the front, temperatures will cool back into the lower 50s on Monday, and only into the low to mid 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies as we head into the new work week, with a spotty shower chance on Tuesday.

Have a Great Friday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com