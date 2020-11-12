Zanesville Jaycee’s is preparing for annual C-Day donation collecting event

ZANESVILLE – The tradition has lasted over fifty years. On Saturday, from 9 AM to noon, the drive will be broadcast live on Highway 103, AM-1240, and Z-92. Zanesville Jaycee’s President Andrew McGee explains how C-Day works.

“We get to partner up with you guys and the Salvation Army that gets the donations. So, what we do, when people call the radio station, they tell us what they have and then they’re address and kind of give us a gist of where they’re going to put it. We ask this year that if you can bag something or box something that would be great and then we just come, pick up the products straight from your location and deliver it to the Salvation Army,” McGee said.

The Zanesville Jaycee’s are asking for gently used winter clothing, kids toys, non-perishable food items, and lightly used kitchen utensils. McGee thinks the Salvation Army is in a big need of this service, perhaps even more than years past.

“I think this year we have a lot of need… more than years in the past. The fact that we still get to do this event and help out everyone that’s in need, is pretty awesome but I think this year more than several years it’s a big need,” McGee said.

Large furniture items will not be accepted for the drive. the Zanesville Jaycee’s also wants to refrain from accepting electronics.