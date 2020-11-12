Reward offered for information in Newark gun theft case

NEWARK, Ohio–Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a breaking and entering and theft from a gun store in Newark.

The Newark Division of Police reports, on Tuesday, November 3, around 2:00 am, suspects drove a white, BMV SUV through the front door of Buckeye Gun Dealer on N. 21st Street and stole multiple firearms.

The SUV and another vehicle involved in the theft were reported stolen at gunpoint out of Columbus.

The suspect in the vehicle thefts was described a young, skinny, black male.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is offering an additional $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888