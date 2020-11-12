House of Grace Prepares for Holiday Help for Teens

ZANESVILLE, OH – The House of Grace Church is gearing up for their Holiday Help for Teens gift program.

This will be the 6th year of this program for House of Grace. This year the program is open to teenagers aged 13 to 17 in Muskingum and Perry counties. House of Grace Senior Pastor Joe Dunlap shares what the program is all about.

“And what we are doing is teenagers that need help in the area, The Angel Tree goes up to the age of 12. We reach 13 and up. And so we get them, we help as many as we can. And again this is done through House of Grace and also Grace In Action which is a portion, a part of our church. And anyone that wants to help us to raise money, and every bit of it goes to the Teens for Christmas 100% to help them have a Christmas.”

Sign ups to apply for assistance through the Holiday Help for Teens program will take place Friday November 13th from 10 AM to 1 PM. Pastor Dunlap explains how to apply or get more information.

“Anyone can apply, any family. There is criteria and they will go over that with you when you come… Just get on the website or get on Facebook at House of Grace, all of the information is there. There’s a flier that’s out there and we’re excited about it being Christmas time. It’s already around and we’re excited to help make a difference in somebodies life, and that’s what House of Grace is about here. Is helping make a difference in our community in each and every way that we can do it.”

For more information on The Holiday Help for Teens program you can visit House of Grace’s website www.houseofgraceohio.com, Facebook Page, or call their office at 740-297-7990.