Barn Owner Watson shares thoughts on DeWine’s address

ZANESVILLE – On Wednesday, Governor DeWine said that he is considering closing bars, restaurants, and fitness centers for centers for the second time this year.

One week from today, the state will reassess its numbers and this could lead to state-wide closures. The Barn Owner Jim Watson is prepared for any scenario and says the restaurant will operate similarly to how it did last time it was closed down.

“We focused on carry-out. We focused mostly on our food line. We did have carry out drinks as well available. They allowed us to do some mixed drinks and things like that out the window. The community was great to us the last time this happened. Hopefully we don’t have to go through that same situation again but if we do, I feel that our marketing plan and the things that we do to try to keep everything relevant will continue to work and it will work similar to what it did last time,” The Barn Owner Jim Watson said.

Watson said that he is very much aware of the seriousness of the pandemic. However, he also says the Barn has done its job to remain compliant.

“I actually had a family friend that passed away and had some other health issues and those kind of things and believe me I want no one to get sick but again at least here locally and the people that I’ve contacted; I’ve talked to a lot of local business owners, no one from out types of establishments has gotten COVID as a result of things that we’re doing in our establishments. As I think about that and I think about the environment things, I don’t know where those people contracted it that I know. However, I feel confident that we’re following the CDC guidelines, and we’re making sure that we’re being very safe,” Watson said.

Watson said that he was able to keep nearly 20 employees on staff last time the Barn was closed. There will be masks available to customers for $1 in the restaurant.