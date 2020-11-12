Adopted from Brazil, Tri-Valley’s Anne Miller signs her letter of intent

DRESDEN, Ohio- It wasn’t certain there was going to be a soccer season this fall, let alone a completed season.

All teams in the Muskingum Valley League got through the season and Tri-Valley’s Anne Miller took full advantage.

At the Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Miller signed her letter of intent to play soccer at Lake Erie College.

Born in Brazil, Miller was adopted at three months old, along with her older brother, and has lived in the United States ever since.

Miller’s birth parents wanted the best for her and it’s moments like this that are an example of that.

With the support of her adopted parents, Miller now has the opportunity to live out her dream of playing college soccer.