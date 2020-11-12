AAA Advises Caution and Preparedness for Thanksgiving Travel

ZANESVILLE, OH – As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, AAA is advising caution and preparation for those who decide to travel.

AAA’s Thanksgiving Travel Forecast is based on forecast models put out in mid-October. Due to COVID-19 AAA expects a 10% drop in national travel and a 9% drop in travel in Ohio. The travel numbers could end up being even lower than predicted due to changing situations regarding COVID-19.

“AAA expects Thanksgiving travel to be on the lighter side this year. The pandemic is causing health concerns, high unemployment, and that’s impacting many Americans decisions on whether or not to travel this Thanksgiving. We’re also seeing rising COVID-19 numbers and additional restrictions and with government and health officials continuing to say that staying home is the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19. We are seeing a lot of people deciding not to travel this year,” AAA Public Affairs Senior Manager Kimberly Schwind said.

94% of Ohioans that plan to travel for Thanksgiving are going to be driving. With this in mind roadways are still expected to be lighter compared to years past. Many Americans will be faced with the decision on whether or not to travel.

“So we have to keep in mind that travel is a personal decision and so we do expect some people will be traveling for Thanksgiving. And if you are going to be traveling you just really want to make sure that you’re taking every precaution to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. It’s also a really good idea to know and understand any travel restrictions where you are, along your routes, and even in your destination.”

If you do plan on traveling you can visit AAA’s website, http://www.aaa.com/travel to access their COVID-19 restrictions map. The map has state and local travel restrictions all the way down to the city level.