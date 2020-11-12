Updated on Wednesday, 11 November 2020 at 5:53 PM EST:

THURSDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Highs around 56°. North winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the overnight, especially towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 35°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early morning. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to mostly clear skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 55°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 29°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning, and then mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 55°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46°.

SUNDAY: Rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 32°.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 48°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 48°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, the rain showers which were with us earlier today have since made their way well into West Virginia. Meanwhile, an area of high pressure is moving into Illinois with a maximum central pressure of 1021 mb. Another area of low pressure – L2 – is positioned up near the Minnesota chimney, with a minimum central pressure of 1007 mb. Meanwhile, a secondary area of low pressure – L2 – is positioned in Wyoming.

As we head through the evening hours, occasional clouds will likely be around, especially south east of Zanesville. Otherwise; overnight lows will likely drop down to around 33° – 37°. The area of high pressure will move into Northwest Ohio during the morning hours, and this will allow for a light northeasterly breeze during the day on Thursday. High temperatures in our region are likely to be around 54° – 58°.

L2 and L2A will move into central Ontario on Thursday Night. A weak cold front will move through northern Ohio during the overnight hours and early morning on Friday. A stray rain shower will be possible during the overnight hours on Thursday Night and early Friday Morning. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies will be likely. By Friday Evening, I am expecting that mostly clear skies will be in the region as another area of high pressure moves into Illinois from the central Plains. This will likely allow for our temperatures on Friday Night to drop down to around 27° – 31°, or possibly lower depending on how long the clouds remain in our region during Thursday Afternoon.

Our next area of low pressure develops towards the end of the weekend. Ahead of that, a small trough in the mid-levels may allow for a few rain showers to be possible in our region on late Saturday Afternoon through Saturday Night. Afterwards, the main rain event will move into the area on Sunday as a strong low pressure near the edge of Lake Superior pushes a cold front through the region. Behind the front, temperatures will be a little bit cooler. For now, I am keeping the high temperature for Monday as 52° – 56°, but it is likely that the high temperature may occur during the very early morning hours, thus resulting in temperatures possibly being in the mid-40s during the afternoon. For now, I am not including the possibility of a stray snow shower in the forecast for Monday, but most of the snow shower activity will likely be confined to the northern and northeastern portions of Ohio.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

