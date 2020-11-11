Tomlin re-signs with Braves, to earn $1 million in 2021

ATLANTA (AP) — Right-hander Josh Tomlin has signed a $1 million contract to return for a third season with the Atlanta Braves.

The deal announced by the NL East champions on Wednesday includes a 2022 team option for $1.25 million.

The 36-year-old Tomlin was 2-2 with a 4.76 ERA in 17 games with Atlanta this season. He had a 2.95 ERA in 12 relief appearance and had a 6.33 ERA in five starts.

Tomlin signed with Atlanta in 2019 following nine seasons with Cleveland. He has a 4.69 career ERA. He 1.31 walks per nine innings ranks best among all active pitchers with at least 900 innings.

Tomlin made Atlanta’s opening day roster this season after signing a minor league deal that included an invitation to spring training.

___

