Newark Catholic ready to leave its own legacy

Local Sports
Ian Kress25

NEWARK, Ohio- After capturing its 26 regional title in school history last Friday, the most in the state of Ohio, Newark Catholic is gearing for a Division VII state semifinal matchup with Warren John F. Kennedy.

JFK is 8-2 this season and is coming off a 21-0 win over Lucas, Friday night.

As if playing in a state semifinals game wasn’t exciting enough, the game will happen at historic Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon.

At practice this week, the Green Wave talked about the history of Newark Catholic in the playoffs and how they’re ready to make they’re own history.

