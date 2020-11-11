Muskingum Co. Deputies Led on Early Morning Pursuit

A pursuit Wednesday morning in Muskingum County ends with a Licking County man in custody.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said 58-year-old Walter Bauer of Newark is in the Muskingum County Jail on a felony drug warrant.

The sheriff said around 3AM deputies were called to the West Pike McDonald’s for a suspicious vehicle. When deputies ran the license plate they found Bauer was wanted.

Sheriff Lutz said Bauer fled in his vehicle leading deputies down the west pike and into Zanesville. Bauer was stopped about twenty minutes later in the area of Indiana Street.

The pursuit continued on foot before Bauer was taken into custody.

The Zanesville Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol also took part in the pursuit. Sheriff Lutz said during the incident Bauer rammed a couple of cruisers and a patrol vehicle, causing minor damage.

Additional charges are pending.