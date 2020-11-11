Muskingum Co. Deputies Led on Early Morning Pursuit

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs144

A pursuit Wednesday morning in Muskingum County ends with a Licking County man in custody.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said 58-year-old Walter Bauer of Newark is in the Muskingum County Jail on a felony drug warrant.

The sheriff said around 3AM deputies were called to the West Pike McDonald’s for a suspicious vehicle. When deputies ran the license plate they found Bauer was wanted.

Sheriff Lutz said Bauer fled in his vehicle leading deputies down the west pike and into Zanesville. Bauer was stopped about twenty minutes later in the area of Indiana Street.

The pursuit continued on foot before Bauer was taken into custody.

The Zanesville Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol also took part in the pursuit. Sheriff Lutz said during the incident Bauer rammed a couple of cruisers and a patrol vehicle, causing minor damage.

Additional charges are pending.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Nichole Hannahs

Related Posts

Gabby’s Looking for Her New Home

Nichole Hannahs

Man Charged with Theft from the Elderly

Nichole Hannahs

Water main project on Blue Avenue

Carolyn Fleegle