Man Charged with Theft from the Elderly

A Senecaville man is facing charges for theft from the elderly.

61-year-old Mark Murphy was recently indicted by a grand jury on two counts of theft from the elderly. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said Murphey was arraigned in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court and released on his own recognizance.

Authorities say Murphy is alleged to have been provided money to do construction or renovation work on two separate homes and failed to do the work after several months.

Sheriff Paden reminded citizens they shouldn’t give money to a contractor prior to work being completed and if materials are needed the person should purchase the supplies or accompany the prospective contractor.

He also encourages residents to check the Better Business Bureau for reviews.