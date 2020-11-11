Armed robbery at pizza shop in McConnelsville

McConnelsville, Ohio–Authorities in Morgan County said one person is in custody in connection to an armed robbery Wednesday morning at a pizza shop in McConnelsville.



Sheriff Douglas McGgrath said just after 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, his office received a 911 call in reference to an armed robbery at Maxwell’s Pizza at 975 N. Riverside Drive.

McGrath said an employee who was preparing to open the store said he heard voices near the back door. When he went to see who was there he was confronted by a male with a large knife.

The Sheriff said the suspect forced his way into the store and began pursuing the employee who managed to lock himself in a bathroom.

Sheriff McGrath said the suspect stole several items from the store and then fled the scene into a wooded area.



At around 7:20 a.m., A deputy patrolling the area noticed an individual hiding near the McConnelsville Car Wash on 1st Street. Authorities said the individual was detained and then arrested for the robbery.

The name of the suspect has not been released.