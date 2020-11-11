Updated on Tuesday, 10 November 2020 at 6:46 PM EST:

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the early morning, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late morning and early afternoon, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 67° during the late morning, dropping to 59° during the afternoon. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late morning, and then becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 36°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming north around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Highs around 59°. North winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 35°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 57°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 32°.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46°.

SUNDAY: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 66°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 32°.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 48°.

DISCUSSION (As of Tuesday, 10 November 2020 at 10:49 PM EST):

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L1 – is positioned over central Wisconsin with a minimum central pressure of 996 mb. L1 has occluded, and in doing so it has formed a new area of low pressure – L1A – near Appleton, WI with a minimum central pressure of 998 mb. The cold front extends through eastern Illinois and back into southeastern Missouri. A line of thunderstorms is along the cold front, with additional rain showers developing well ahead of the frontal boundary.

As we head through the overnight hours, the rain showers moving through western Ohio will move into our region. This will be combined with the approaching cold front, which will likely help to add additional precipitation in our region. The rain will gradually increase during the overnight hours, and a near-steady rain will be possible towards sunrise. Overnight lows in our region will likely be steady, between 59° – 63°, with a southerly wind gusting upwards of 25 mph at times.

The cold front will likely push through our region during the mid or late morning hours. Thus, our high temperature is likely to occur during the late morning hours. The near-steady rain during the early morning will begin to exit along with the cold front, and the winds will quickly shift to the west, and then to the northwest during the afternoon hours. High temperatures of around 65° – 69° are likely during the late morning, and then temperatures will likely drop down to around 57° – 61° during the afternoon hours. Mostly cloudy skies will remain in our region until the frontal boundary moves through. Afterwards, the clouds will gradually decrease during the afternoon hours, leaving us with partly cloudy skies, and for some to the northwest, possibly with mostly clear skies.

An area of high pressure will move into the region for Thursday. However, another area of low pressure – L2 and L2A – will drag a cold front through the central Great Lakes on Thursday Night. This may allow for a stray rain shower to be possible in our region during the overnight hours. Another high pressure will likely move into the region as we head into Friday. Afterwards, there is a good possibility that another low pressure system will develop and move towards our region as we head into Sunday and Monday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: COMING SOON

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com