Gabby’s Looking for Her New Home

This wee we introduce you to a dog that’s in need of a new family that will take her into their home.

Gabby was surrendered by her owners on October 20 to the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center. She’s very people oriented and knows the command to sit.

“She keeps a clean kennel. I think she is housebroken. She’s good with other dogs,” explained Deputy Dog Warden Mason Gates. “She’s a little too interested in cats however for our liking, but she’d be good with other dogs.”

Gabby is around two years old and is a Pitt-boxer mix. Deputy Mason said that Gabby will need someone who can keep up with all her youthful energy.



“She’ll defiantly need a lot of exercise and she might be a little more prone to separation anxiety when the owner is not home, but other than that I wouldn’t want her to be around really small children in case she would accidently knock them down,” said Deputy Mason.

If you would like to meet Gabby you can set up an appointment through the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center. If you have other dogs, they’d like for Gabby to meet them.