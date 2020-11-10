Water main project on Blue Avenue

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville is advising motorists of lane restrictions on Blue Avenue later this week that could cause delays.

Officials said that on Friday November 13, starting at 8:00 a.m., the City’s Water Division will be completing a main valve repair/replacement project in the 1400 block of Blue Avenue between Fairmont & Locust Avenue.

This project will require the closure of one (1) lane in the south bound direction.

Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals.

Motorists are urged to use caution in work zones and use an alternate route if possible.

This project is a part of an ongoing infrastructure improvement plan design to upgrade the water system and provide for future maintenance with limited customer interruptions.