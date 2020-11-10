The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2020-21 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2019-20 final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (29) 0-0 749 1 2. Stanford (1) 0-0 698 7 3. UConn 0-0 695 5 4. Baylor 0-0 663 3 5. Louisville 0-0 597 6 6. Mississippi St. 0-0 589 9 7. Arizona 0-0 575 12 8. NC State 0-0 556 8 9. UCLA 0-0 499 10 10. Oregon 0-0 472 2 11. Kentucky 0-0 464 16 12. Maryland 0-0 395 4 13. Texas A&M 0-0 383 18 14. Arkansas 0-0 354 24 15. Iowa St. 0-0 284 – 16. Indiana 0-0 278 20 17. Northwestern 0-0 275 11 18. Oregon St. 0-0 240 14 19. DePaul 0-0 185 15 20. Ohio St. 0-0 165 – 21. Gonzaga 0-0 137 13 22. Notre Dame 0-0 125 – 23. Syracuse 0-0 120 – 24. Missouri St. 0-0 95 23 25. Michigan 0-0 65 –

Others receiving votes: Texas 24, South Dakota 21, Florida St. 12, North Carolina 10, Arizona St. 6, Princeton 5, Marquette 4, South Dakota St. 3, Boston College 2, South Florida 1, Southern Cal 1, Rutgers 1, Tennessee 1, Duke 1.