Rambo Health Center Sends Out Yule Time Seals

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The Rambo Health Center and Muskingum Respiratory Care association sent out their annual Yule Time Seals this morning.

Over 4,000 seals were sent out this year to be used for Christmas mail. Fire Chief Jeff Bell is this year’s chairperson.

“This year I’m honored to be the 2020 chairperson for the Yule Time Seal campaign for the Muskingum Respiratory Care Association. It is an association that helps our community, something that we all benefit from. They do a Yule Time Seal campaign every year and the money collected goes to help sponsor programs at the Rambo Memorial Health Center.”, Bell told reporters.

The campaign has a goal this year of raising $20,000 to help Rambo with its free services. Engagement with the fundraiser is done through the seals.

“When I ask people and they’re talking to me they always want to help locally. Here is a chance for 100 percent of your donations. Even if you don’t use the services for Rambo, we all benefit from a healthier community. They support programs such as Stop Tobacco, pulmonary rehab, vaping education, air conditioner programs for those that are in need.”, Bell said.

The drive ends on December 31st.