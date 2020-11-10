Pearl House Nearing Construction

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Steve Carrel from Muskingum Behavioral Health has spent the last several years planning the building of a Zanesville Pearl House.

The Pearl House would provide safe and affordable housing to addicts to continue their recovery. The design is based off of Lancaster’s Pearl House and is set to begin construction soon.

“The Pearl House, as of today, we’re closing on all of the financing for the project today. It’s already in the works that asbestos abatement is beginning, that will take about two weekish time.”, Steve Carrel told WHIZ.

The project is being funded through state grants and will use no local taxpayer money. Carrel is confident that it is the best option for recovering addicts.

“That’s my ultimate goal is to see people who are living with addiction, families who are living with addiction, get into recovery. Many don’t have a safe place, an affordable place to live. Pearl House is going to be that for them. I’ve said it a million times.”, Carrel added.

Construction is set to be finished in twelve to fourteen months.