FIFA VP Greg Clarke apologizes for ‘colored’ players remark

LONDON (AP) — Greg Clarke, the FIFA vice president who heads English soccer, apologized on Tuesday for inappropriately referencing “colored footballers.”

The English Football Association chairman used the term while discussing racist abuse faced by players. Clarke was being questioned during the House of Commons select committee overseeing sports.

“If I said it I deeply apologize for it,” Clarke responded. “I am a product of having worked overseas. I worked in the USA for many years where I was required to use the term ‘People of color’ and … sometimes I trip over my words.”

The FA issued a further apology in a later statement.

“He acknowledged that using the term ‘colored’ is not appropriate and wholeheartedly apologized during the hearing,” the governing body said.

