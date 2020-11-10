TUESDAY 11/10:

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Warm & Breezy. High 77°

TONIGHT: Rain Likely. Thunder Possible. Cloudy. Warm. Low 58°

WEDNESDAY: AM Rain. Mostly Cloudy. Not as Warm. High 67°

DISCUSSION:

Clouds will be on the increase across SE Ohio today, along with more above average warmth. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, which may break some records once again across the region. The record high in Zanesville is 74° for today.

Clouds will thicken up this evening into the overnight, as a cold front begins to move into the region. Rain will be likely late this evening into the overnight, along with a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, as the front moves through the region. Temperatures will bottom out only into the upper 50s!

Rain chances will linger into the first half of the day on Wednesday, and we will begin to dry out during the afternoon, but clouds will linger. Temperatures will remain above average, with highs in the mid to upper 60s, but that will be occurring during the first half of the afternoon. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid to upper 50s by the end of the afternoon, behind the front.

Cooler, but more seasonal conditions will move in for the end of the work week, with highs in the mid to upper 50s Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances will begin to return late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the mid 50s on Saturday, and will warm to around 60 on Sunday. Rain chances will be slight on Monday, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Have a Great Tuesday!

