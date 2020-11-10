2020 All-MVL volleyball team announced

SOUTHEAST, Ohio- The 2020 All-MVL volleyball team was announced on Monday.

The teams were voted on by the MVL coaches and were split up by divisions, Big School and Small School.

The Big School player of year goes to John Glenn senior Abigail Walker. This is the second consecutive year Walker has won the player of the year award.

The Small School player of the year goes to Meadowbrook sophomore Camden Black. The Colts reached the regional semifinals this year despite having one senior.

Sheridan senior setter, Grace Conrad captured the Big School offensive player of the year and Tri-Valley senior Trinity VanDusen won the Big School defensive player of the year.

In the Small School, Meadowbrook sophomore Ella Jefferis won the offensive player of the year and New Lexington senior Bailey Metzger took home defensive player of the year.

Coach of the year honors went to the divisions champions. Mandy Fox of Sheridan and Kelly Zehnder of Meadowbrook. Fox led the Generals to the regional finals and a 16-0 record in league play. Zehnder led the Colts to the regional semifinals and a 14-2 record in league play.

Big School unanimous first-team selections: Abigail Walker (John Glenn), Grace Conrad (Sheridan), Faith Stinson (Sheridan), Kayla Dulgar (River View).

Other Big-School first-team selections: Layni Gillespie (John Glenn), Ally Perkins (Sheridan), Brooklyn Heller (Sheridan), Trinity VanDusen (Tri-Valley).

Small School unanimous first-team selections: Camden Black (Meadowbrook), Ella Jefferis (Meadowbrook), Bailey Metzger (New Lexington), Jerilynn Koehler (New Lexington), Kindall Shaw (Coshocton), Jalynn West (Coshocton), Sophia Smith (Morgan).

Other Small School first-team selections: Kenzie Zumbro (Morgan).

Big School second-team selections: Mya Tracy (Maysville), Bailee Smith (Maysville), Amasia Barnett (Philo), Ashley Newell (River View), Elle McLoughlin (John Glenn), Cassie Amore (Sheridan), Aubrey Fritter (Tri-Valley), Hannah King (Tri-Valley).

Small School second-team selections: Kendyl Cannon (Meadowbrook), Maycee Dickey (Meadowbrook), Lydia Stephens (New Lexington), Aubri Spicer (New Lexington), Sydney McWhorter (West Muskingum), Hailey Helter (Coshocton), Chloe Campbell (Morgan), Logyn Chamberlin (Crooksville).

Big School honorable mention: Lexi Howe (Tri-Valley), Cayla Shrimplin (River View), Lydia Fink (Philo), Natalie May (Philo), Emma Johnson (John Glenn).

Small School honorable mention: Kinley Dodson (West Muskingum), Kyler Moore (West Muskingum), Ella Morrow (Morgan), Allei Theisen (Crooksville), Karly Launder (Meadowbrook).