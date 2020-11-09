The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2019-20 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (28) 0-0 1541 2
2. Baylor (24) 0-0 1540 5
3. Villanova (11) 0-0 1501 10
4. Virginia (1) 0-0 1364 16
5. Iowa 0-0 1273 25
6. Kansas 0-0 1221 1
7. Wisconsin 0-0 1150 17
8. Illinois 0-0 1105 21
9. Duke 0-0 1073 11
10. Kentucky 0-0 1038 8
11. Creighton 0-0 922 7
12. Tennessee 0-0 919
13. Michigan St. 0-0 820 9
14. Texas Tech 0-0 790
15. West Virginia 0-0 651 24
16. North Carolina 0-0 465
17. Houston 0-0 438 22
18. Arizona St 0-0 402
19. Texas 0-0 380
20. Oregon 0-0 375 13
21. Florida St. 0-0 351 4
22. UCLA 0-0 336
23. Ohio St. 0-0 270 19
24. Rutgers 0-0 190
25. Michigan 0-0 160

Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego St. 6, UConn 6, BYU 4, Loyola of Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, N Iowa 1.

