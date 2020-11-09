The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2019-20 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (28) 0-0 1541 2 2. Baylor (24) 0-0 1540 5 3. Villanova (11) 0-0 1501 10 4. Virginia (1) 0-0 1364 16 5. Iowa 0-0 1273 25 6. Kansas 0-0 1221 1 7. Wisconsin 0-0 1150 17 8. Illinois 0-0 1105 21 9. Duke 0-0 1073 11 10. Kentucky 0-0 1038 8 11. Creighton 0-0 922 7 12. Tennessee 0-0 919 – 13. Michigan St. 0-0 820 9 14. Texas Tech 0-0 790 – 15. West Virginia 0-0 651 24 16. North Carolina 0-0 465 – 17. Houston 0-0 438 22 18. Arizona St 0-0 402 – 19. Texas 0-0 380 – 20. Oregon 0-0 375 13 21. Florida St. 0-0 351 4 22. UCLA 0-0 336 – 23. Ohio St. 0-0 270 19 24. Rutgers 0-0 190 – 25. Michigan 0-0 160 –

Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego St. 6, UConn 6, BYU 4, Loyola of Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, N Iowa 1.