The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2019-20 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (28)
|0-0
|1541
|2
|2. Baylor (24)
|0-0
|1540
|5
|3. Villanova (11)
|0-0
|1501
|10
|4. Virginia (1)
|0-0
|1364
|16
|5. Iowa
|0-0
|1273
|25
|6. Kansas
|0-0
|1221
|1
|7. Wisconsin
|0-0
|1150
|17
|8. Illinois
|0-0
|1105
|21
|9. Duke
|0-0
|1073
|11
|10. Kentucky
|0-0
|1038
|8
|11. Creighton
|0-0
|922
|7
|12. Tennessee
|0-0
|919
|–
|13. Michigan St.
|0-0
|820
|9
|14. Texas Tech
|0-0
|790
|–
|15. West Virginia
|0-0
|651
|24
|16. North Carolina
|0-0
|465
|–
|17. Houston
|0-0
|438
|22
|18. Arizona St
|0-0
|402
|–
|19. Texas
|0-0
|380
|–
|20. Oregon
|0-0
|375
|13
|21. Florida St.
|0-0
|351
|4
|22. UCLA
|0-0
|336
|–
|23. Ohio St.
|0-0
|270
|19
|24. Rutgers
|0-0
|190
|–
|25. Michigan
|0-0
|160
|–
Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego St. 6, UConn 6, BYU 4, Loyola of Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, N Iowa 1.
Please follow and like us: